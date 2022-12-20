UrduPoint.com

Canada Sanctions Two Former Haitian Ministers For Alleged Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Canada Sanctions Two Former Haitian Ministers for Alleged Corruption

Canada has imposed sanctions on two former Haitian ministers for their alleged involvement in corruption, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Canada has imposed sanctions on two former Haitian ministers for their alleged involvement in corruption, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"These sanctions target 2 high-profile elites in Haiti - former ministers Berto Dorcé and Liszt Quitel. The sanctions impose a dealings prohibition on them, effectively freezing any assets they may hold in Canada. These individuals are inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act," Global Affairs Canada said in a news release.

According to the release, the Canadian government believes the sanctioned individuals are using their status as high-profile elites in Haiti "to protect and enable the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through money laundering and other acts of corruption.

"

"These gangs and their supporters continue to terrorize vulnerable populations in Haiti with impunity and are precipitating a humanitarian crisis in the country that includes the resurgence of cholera. They are also committing unspeakable violence against affected populations and impeding the delivery of critical services and humanitarian aid," the release stated.

Canada has repeatedly imposed sanctions on members of the elite in Haiti in response to their alleged financial and operational support to armed gangs.

Related Topics

Corruption Canada Haiti Money May Criminals Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Introduction of EU's Gas Price Cap EU Political De ..

Introduction of EU's Gas Price Cap EU Political Decision Posing Risks for Suppli ..

4 minutes ago
 Poland Asks Council of Europe for Help in Extracti ..

Poland Asks Council of Europe for Help in Extracting Reparations From Germany

4 minutes ago
 European Ambassadors Approve Visa Liberalization f ..

European Ambassadors Approve Visa Liberalization for Kosovo

4 minutes ago
 Martyshev's Defense Hopes He Will Be Transferred H ..

Martyshev's Defense Hopes He Will Be Transferred Home From US Before New Year's ..

4 minutes ago
 Gas Fully Redirected to Parallel Pipelines After F ..

Gas Fully Redirected to Parallel Pipelines After Fire in Russia's Chuvashia - Ga ..

13 minutes ago
 FIH issues latest team rankings, Pakistan remain u ..

FIH issues latest team rankings, Pakistan remain unmoved at number 17

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.