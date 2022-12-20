Canada Sanctions Two Former Haitian Ministers for Alleged Corruption

Canada has imposed sanctions on two former Haitian ministers for their alleged involvement in corruption, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"These sanctions target 2 high-profile elites in Haiti - former ministers Berto Dorcé and Liszt Quitel. The sanctions impose a dealings prohibition on them, effectively freezing any assets they may hold in Canada. These individuals are inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act," Global Affairs Canada said in a news release.

According to the release, the Canadian government believes the sanctioned individuals are using their status as high-profile elites in Haiti "to protect and enable the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through money laundering and other acts of corruption.

"

"These gangs and their supporters continue to terrorize vulnerable populations in Haiti with impunity and are precipitating a humanitarian crisis in the country that includes the resurgence of cholera. They are also committing unspeakable violence against affected populations and impeding the delivery of critical services and humanitarian aid," the release stated.

Canada has repeatedly imposed sanctions on members of the elite in Haiti in response to their alleged financial and operational support to armed gangs.