UrduPoint.com

Canada, Saudi Arabia Agree To Restore Diplomatic Ties - Global Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Canada, Saudi Arabia Agree to Restore Diplomatic Ties - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Canada and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore their diplomatic ties and appoint ambassadors, ending the fallout from a 2018 row, Global Affairs said on Wednesday.

"It has been decided to restore the level of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia to its previous level," the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The decision follows a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok in November 2022, the ministry noted.

Canada appointed Jean-Philippe Linteau as its new ambassador to Riyadh, the statement said.

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that diplomatic relations with Canada have been restored.

"In the light of what has been discussed between His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and The Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada on the sidelines of the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) in Bangkok on November 18th 2022, and the desire of both sides to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect, and common interest; it has been decided to restore the level of diplomatic relations with Canada to its previous state," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

In August 2018, Saudi Arabia downgraded diplomatic ties with Canada after the latter urged Riyadh to "immediately release" jailed women's rights activists.

In response to the "interference" in its domestic affairs, the kingdom expelled the Canadian ambassador, terminated its state airline's direct flights to Toronto, halted imports of Canadian wheat and barley, froze new trade and investment relations with Ottawa, and obliged Saudi students to relocate to other countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Twitter Riyadh Saudi Ottawa Toronto Bangkok Saudi Arabia Saud Justin Trudeau Mohammed Bin Salman August November Women 2018 From Wheat

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

8 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

8 hours ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

8 hours ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

8 hours ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

8 hours ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.