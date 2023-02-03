Canada Says Actively Tracking Movements of Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Over US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The Canadian armed forces are actively tracking the movements of China's high-altitude surveillance balloon spotted over the United States in case a new spying object is discovered, the Canadian Department of National Defense said.

The US Defense Department detected a high altitude surveillance balloon late on Thursday, specifying that the object was traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and did not pose any threat. Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said that the US had "very high confidence" that this was a Chinese spy balloon.

"Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

Canadian intelligence services are maintaining frequent contact with their US partners and are monitoring the situation closely. The balloon's movements are also being tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the Canadian Department of National Defense added.