Open Menu

Canada Says First Nationals Evacuated From Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Canada says first nationals evacuated from Gaza

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Nearly 60 Canadian nationals, residents and their dependents have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, Canadian officials said Tuesday.

"The first group of Canadians have left Gaza. Our team of officials has met them on the Egyptian side of the border, providing them with support and care," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ministry said 59 Canadians, permanent residents and family members have crossed the Rafah border into Egypt, out of 400 nationals registered with Canada seeking to leave.

They will be taken to Cairo before heading to Canada or another country of their choice.

"As the situation is quite fluid and unpredictable, Canadians should be prepared for significant delays at the Rafah border," the ministry said.

Around 80 Canadian citizens, residents and family members had been expected to leave Gaza on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

Hundreds of foreign passport holders were waiting at the Rafah crossing Tuesday for evacuation into Egypt, an AFP journalist saw.

People were allowed to leave between Wednesday and Friday last week, including dozens of wounded Palestinians as well as foreign nationals.

Departures resumed Monday after Rafah was closed over the weekend.

Gaza has been under Israeli bombardment since Hamas carried out an attack of unprecedented scale on October 7, killing 1,400 mostly civilian Israelis, according to official tolls.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza says 10,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the month since then in the Palestinian territory.

Related Topics

Attack Canada Egypt Twitter Gaza Cairo October Border Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

44 minutes ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

10 hours ago
 SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

10 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

10 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

10 hours ago
Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

10 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

10 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

10 hours ago
 Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught ..

Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught on foot

10 hours ago
 Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at h ..

Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at heart of basic military trainin ..

10 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said w ..

Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said what

10 hours ago

More Stories From World