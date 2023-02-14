Canada Says Search for Downed Aerial Objects' Debris Ongoing Despite Bad Weather

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The search for the wreckage of unidentified aerial objects shot down over the Canadian territory of Yukon continues, but it is complicated by low air temperatures and heavy snowfall, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Canadian Mounted Police officer Sean McGillis said that the efforts to recover debris could face challenges due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"In terms of the objects that have been shot down in North America, we are continuing to search for the debris in central Yukon. We have deployed a number of aircraft to assist in that recovery effort. I want to indicate that the terrain is extremely rugged, and it is extremely remote.

The temperature is approximately -25 degrees Celsius (-13 degrees Fahrenheit) there, with heavy snow, so the recovery effort is difficult," Anand said before the NATO Defense Ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina. On Friday, another aerial object was detected and destroyed while flying over Alaska. Two other unidentified aerial objects believed to be balloons were detected flying over Canada's Yukon territory and over the US side of Lake Huron and both were downed on Sunday.