UrduPoint.com

Canada Says Will Ensure 'Severe Sanctions' On Russia In Coordination With Ukraine, EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Canada Says Will Ensure 'Severe Sanctions' on Russia in Coordination With Ukraine, EU

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Canada will impose strict sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin approved a special military operation in the Donbas region, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.

"I spoke with... Ukraine's Foreign Minister, to express Canada's solidarity with Ukraine and to condemn the invasion by Russia. We will ensure that severe sanctions are imposed," Joly said in a statement via Twitter.

Joly added that Canada and the European Union are working to impose "coordinated sanctions" on Moscow following a discussion with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and vowing that Russia "will not go unpunished.

"

Earlier in the day, Russia announced a special operation against Ukraine, responding to calls of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics that asked for help in countering aggression of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian Defense Ministry later specified that Ukrainian civilians are not in danger, with the operation targeting exclusively military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Twitter European Union Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

19 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

35 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

3 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

3 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>