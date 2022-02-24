Canada Says Will Ensure 'Severe Sanctions' on Russia in Coordination With Ukraine, EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Canada will impose strict sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin approved a special military operation in the Donbas region, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.

"I spoke with... Ukraine's Foreign Minister, to express Canada's solidarity with Ukraine and to condemn the invasion by Russia. We will ensure that severe sanctions are imposed," Joly said in a statement via Twitter.

Joly added that Canada and the European Union are working to impose "coordinated sanctions" on Moscow following a discussion with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and vowing that Russia "will not go unpunished.

Earlier in the day, Russia announced a special operation against Ukraine, responding to calls of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics that asked for help in countering aggression of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian Defense Ministry later specified that Ukrainian civilians are not in danger, with the operation targeting exclusively military infrastructure.