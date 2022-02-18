Canada Says Working to Deliver Lethal Munitions to Ukraine 'as Quickly as Possible'

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Canadian government is working to deliver an allotment of lethal munitions to Ukraine as soon as possible, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.

On Monday, the Canadian government has approved lethal military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $6.1 million as well as a loan of up to $392.9 million amid rising tensions with Russia.

"We are moving as quickly as possible," Anand told a news conference following the conclusion of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, when asked about the timing of the delivery.

The shipment will include machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles and various related equipment, Canada's Department of National Defense said in a statement earlier this week.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russia of planing an invasion. Russia has repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, by reserving the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit.

Moscow has said the accusations are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russia's borders. Moscow has warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward represent a direct threat to Russia's national security.