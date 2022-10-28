Canada Seeks Membership in US-Led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Canadian government will seek to become a member of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

"I'm pleased to announce that Canada will seek membership in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework," Joly said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken is on an official visit to Canada. The topics of discussion include bilateral relations and cooperation on the issues involving Haiti, Ukraine, Iran, the Arctic and Indo-Pacific region.