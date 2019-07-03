UrduPoint.com
Canada Sees Closer Transport Ties With Ecuador, Tunisia, Grenada

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:48 PM

Canada has expanded air transport agreements with Ecuador, Tunisia and Grenada, according to the Canadian Ministry of Transport on Tuesday

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Canada has expanded air transport agreements with Ecuador, Tunisia and Grenada, according to the Canadian Ministry of Transport on Tuesday.

The expanded air transport agreement with Ecuador allows designated airlines to operate more passenger and cargo flights per week to and from Canada. It also allows designated airlines to serve any city in the other country's territory.

The expanded air transport agreement with Tunisia allows designated airlines to operate more scheduled flights per week between Canada and Tunisia.

The new agreement with Grenada is an Open Skies-type agreement, which allows an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights between Canada and Grenada.

The new and expanded agreements take effect immediately.

"We are pleased to develop new air transport relationships and expand existing ones with our partner countries around the world. These new and expanded agreements provide air carriers with additional flexibility to serve these growing markets, which is good news for travelers, shippers, and the air transport and tourism industries," said Canadian Minister of Transport Marc Garneau.

