Canada sees increased inflow of international funds

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :International transactions in securities generated a net inflow of funds of 2.8 billion Canadian Dollars in the Canadian economy in September 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Thursday.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities totaled 20 billion Canadian dollars in September. It was the 14th consecutive month of investment in these instruments. Foreign investment targeted private corporation debt securities.

Meanwhile, Canadian investment in foreign securities hit 17.2 billion Canadian dollars in September, mainly because of the purchases of U.S. shares.

Canada saw a net inflow of funds of 29.3 billion Canadian dollars in the Canadian economy in the third quarter. It was the largest amount since the second quarter of 2020.

A foreign divestment in government debt securities moderated the overall acquisition activity in September. From January to September 2021, foreign investment in Canadian securities totaled 126 billion Canadian dollars, compared with 108.7 billion Canadian dollars for the same period in 2020.

Non-resident investors added 16.6 billion Canadian dollars of Canadian debt securities to their portfolios in September. Foreign acquisitions of corporate bonds reached 26.4 billion Canadian dollars, the largest investment since April 2020. New bonds issued by Canadian chartered banks and denominated in foreign currencies accounted for most of the activity.

At the same time, foreign investors reduced their holdings of government debt securities by 14 billion Canadian dollars, the largest divestment on record.

The reduction was mainly in Federal debt instruments and followed five straight months of significant investments in these instruments. In September, Canadian long-term interest rates continued an upward trend.

Foreign investors purchased 3.5 billion Canadian dollars of Canadian equity securities in September, following a divestment of 668 million Canadian dollars in August. Investors mainly targeted shares of the manufacturing, trade and transportation industries in the month.

Canadian acquisitions of foreign securities increased to 17.2 billion Canadian dollars in September, up from 15.2 billion Canadian dollars in August.

From January to September 2021, Canadian investment in foreign securities totaled 121.6 billion Canadian dollars, compared with a divestment of 1.2 billion Canadian dollars for the same period in 2020.

Canadian investors added 13.2 billion Canadian dollars of U.S. shares to their holdings in September, following an investment of 9.5 billion Canadian dollars in August. Investment activity focused on shares of large-capitalization technology firms.

In addition, Canadian investors purchased 3.4 billion Canadian dollars of non-U.S. foreign shares in the month.

Meanwhile, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign debt securities by 533 million Canadian dollars. This activity was led by acquisitions of non-U.S. foreign debt securities and was moderated by a divestment of 2.9 billion Canadian dollars in U.S. government debt securities.