Canada Senate Ratifies USMCA Trade Deal - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

The US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement has passed the Canadian Senate after passing the third reading in the House of Commons earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement has passed the Canadian Senate after passing the third reading in the House of Commons earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

"The new [agreement] was today ratified by the House of Commons. It has just been ratified by the Senate. And we expect that it will receive royal assent today," Freeland said.

