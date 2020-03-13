Canada Senate Ratifies USMCA Trade Deal - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement has passed the Canadian Senate after passing the third reading in the House of Commons earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

"The new [agreement] was today ratified by the House of Commons. It has just been ratified by the Senate. And we expect that it will receive royal assent today," Freeland said.