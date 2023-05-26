Canada Sending 43 AIM-9 Missiles to Ukraine, 5 Field Medics to Poland - National Defense

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Canada will send 43 AIM-9 missiles to Ukraine and 5 additional Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) medical trainers to Poland and provide advanced medical skills to Ukrainian personnel, the Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.

"Minister Anand announced that Canada is expanding its presence in Poland under Operation UNIFIER. Five additional Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) medical trainers will be deployed to Poland," the Ministry of National Defence statement reads.

In addition, Canada will be donating 43 AIM-9 anti-air missiles from CAF stocks to Ukraine, noting that it would help the Ukrainian Armed Forces in its air-defence efforts, the statement added.

CAF's five new medical trainers will be joining seven others who already are deployed in Poland under the advanced medical skill training program for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the statement said.

The statement added that on May 15 both the CAF and Latvian National Armed Forces began the joint junior officer leadership development training program for Ukrainian personnel.

Canada's military supply to Ukraine is on schedule, having already delivered machine guns, assault rifles, cleaning kits and ammunition magazines, the statement said.

The provision of 1 million 5.56mm rounds and 4,800 new assault rifles will be delivered in the coming weeks, the statement added.

Since Russia began the special military operation in Ukraine, Canada has pledged more than $8 billion in aid to Kiev, including $1 billion in military assistance. Canada has also trained more than 36,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015, of whom 2,400 since February 2022.

