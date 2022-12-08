Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti, Encourages Unity in the Country - Global Affairs

Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Bob Rae, will lead a diplomatic mission to Haiti aiming at encouraging unity in the country, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Bob Rae, will lead a diplomatic mission to Haiti aiming at encouraging unity in the country, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is conducting a diplomatic mission in Haiti from December 7-9, 2022 ... The mission, led by Bob Rae, Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations, will seek to encourage greater unity among key stakeholders towards a political path and process for democratic elections," Global Affairs' statement reads.

Rae's diplomatic agenda includes meetings with members of civil society and "high-level" Haitian political figures, as well as UN representatives, amongst others, the statement said.

Such consultations are meant to develop available options in support of Haiti's humanitarian and security crises, and assess the potential role Canada may play in the international response, the statement added.

Global Affairs added that Canada would continue its efforts in finding solutions to the numerous crises affecting Haiti. "Canada's efforts will continue to support Haitian-led solutions ... and will build on our longstanding engagement."

Both in November and December, Canada imposed sanctions on eleven political economic "elites" in Haiti.