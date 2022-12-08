UrduPoint.com

Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission To Haiti, Encourages Unity In The Country - Global Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 12:47 AM

Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti, Encourages Unity in the Country - Global Affairs

Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Bob Rae, will lead a diplomatic mission to Haiti aiming at encouraging unity in the country, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Bob Rae, will lead a diplomatic mission to Haiti aiming at encouraging unity in the country, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is conducting a diplomatic mission in Haiti from December 7-9, 2022 ... The mission, led by Bob Rae, Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations, will seek to encourage greater unity among key stakeholders towards a political path and process for democratic elections," Global Affairs' statement reads.

Rae's diplomatic agenda includes meetings with members of civil society and "high-level" Haitian political figures, as well as UN representatives, amongst others, the statement said.

Such consultations are meant to develop available options in support of Haiti's humanitarian and security crises, and assess the potential role Canada may play in the international response, the statement added.

Global Affairs added that Canada would continue its efforts in finding solutions to the numerous crises affecting Haiti. "Canada's efforts will continue to support Haitian-led solutions ... and will build on our longstanding engagement."

Both in November and December, Canada imposed sanctions on eleven political economic "elites" in Haiti.

Related Topics

United Nations Canada Civil Society Lead Haiti May November December From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Canada, Netherlands File Declaration of Interventi ..

Canada, Netherlands File Declaration of Intervention in ICC Case Against Russia

3 minutes ago
 Putin warns of 'lengthy' Ukraine conflict

Putin warns of 'lengthy' Ukraine conflict

3 minutes ago
 Firefighters put out blaze in Weekly Bazaar

Firefighters put out blaze in Weekly Bazaar

3 minutes ago
 Detained German Extremists Planned to Copy January ..

Detained German Extremists Planned to Copy January 6 US Capitol Attack - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Senior Iranian Official Accuses US of 'Dreaming' o ..

Senior Iranian Official Accuses US of 'Dreaming' of Ruining Iran From Inside

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine Crisis Creates Contexts for Balkan-EU Inte ..

Ukraine Crisis Creates Contexts for Balkan-EU Integration - Montenegrin Prime Mi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.