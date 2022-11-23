Canada Sends Minister of International Trade to Pacific Alliance Summit - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Canadian government will send its Minister of International Trade Mary Ng, to the Pacific Alliance Summit taking place in Mexico, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will visit Mexico City between November 23 and 25, 2022, to attend the Pacific Alliance Summit and celebrate Canada's 10 years as an observer state to the regional trade alliance," Global Affairs said in a press releasse.

Ng is set to promote Canada's global and gender "inclusive" trade approach to the Summit attendants, while advancing the country's relationship with her partners, the release added.

A meeting is scheduled to take place between Ng and her Mexican counterpart, Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro, aiming to bolster the "long-standing" bilateral trade relationship, according to the release.

Representatives of Mexican based Canadian businesses, and stockholders in the country's energy, mining and manufacturing sectors will also have the opportunity to meet with Ng, the release said. Lastly, Ng will meet with Mexican women business leaders.

The Pacific Alliance was formed in April 2011. It comprises Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. Canada became the first non-Latin American observer in 2012.