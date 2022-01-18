Canada Sends Small Special Operations Contingent to Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) A small contingent from the Canadian Special Operations Regiment was sent to Ukraine following the deadlock in negotiations that was expected to de-escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Global news reported on Monday.

The Canadian special operations presence is part of an attempt by NATO allies to deter alleged Russian aggression near the Ukrainian border, and also to determine the ways to assist the Ukrainian government, the Canadian broadcaster reported citing sources.

The unit was also instructed to establish an evacuation plan for Canadian diplomats in case of a full-scale invasion, according to the media.

According to the data provided by the Canadian government, Ottawa has committed about $700 million since January 2014, providing Ukraine with non-lethal military equipment and sending rotations of 200 Canadian armed forces troops every six months to train Ukrainian security forces.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border, allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia says it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

In December, Russia presented its draft proposals on security guarantees to the United States and NATO. On January 10, Russia and the US held a round of the strategic stability dialogue in Geneva. On Wednesday, the first NATO-Russia Council meeting since 2019 took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting was followed by Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe talks in Vienna.