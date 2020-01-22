UrduPoint.com
Canada Set To Ratify USMCA On Jan. 29 - Trudeau

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 01:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) Canada will ratify the new US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement on Wednesday Jan. 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.

"When the House returns next week, we will also move forward, immediately, on ratifying the new NAFTA," Trudeau said in a press briefing.

"On Wednesday, we will table legislation to ratify the deal."

The Canadian House of Commons will reconvene for the first time in the new year on Monday, when a motion will be introduced to consider the new North American trade deal.

Canada will be the last of the three countries to ratify the agreement, which has already been approved by Mexico and the United States.

