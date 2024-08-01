Canada Shake Off Points Deduction To Reach Olympic Football Knockouts
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Nice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) Canada shook off a six-point deduction following a spying scandal to reach the quarter-finals of the women's Olympic football tournament with a 1-0 win over Colombia in their final group game on Wednesday.
Defender Vanessa Gilles, who scored a dramatic late winner against France in Canada's previous outing, headed in the only goal of the match in Nice from a Jessie Fleming free-kick just after the hour mark.
It meant the reigning Olympic champions finished with three wins out of three in Group A, but the points deduction leaves them with just three points in the first round.
That was still enough for them to qualify for the quarter-finals in second place, behind group winners France and ahead of Colombia on goal difference.
The Canadians therefore advance to a last-eight tie in Marseille on Saturday against 2016 gold medallists Germany.
The final whistle was greeted with scenes of joy by the Canada players, who were handed bad news in the hours leading up to the game when the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed their appeal against the points deduction.
Canada were docked six points and fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000) by FIFA as a punishment after a staff member used a drone to spy on a New Zealand training session ahead of their opening match at the tournament, which Canada won 2-1.
Coach Bev Priestman was given a one-year ban by FIFA for her responsibility in the scandal, meaning assistant coach Andy Spence has taken interim charge.
France topped the group after bouncing back from a 2-1 loss to Canada to beat New Zealand by the same margin in Lyon.
Prolific striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored both France's goals, her fourth and fifth strikes of the competition, either side of a Kate Taylor effort for New Zealand.
- Marta sent off, Australia out -
Earlier, the United States claimed a 2-1 win over Australia in Marseille to finish top of Group B with a perfect record.
Goals in each half by Trinity Rodman and Korbin Albert made the difference for the USA, with Alanna Kennedy pulling one back for Australia, who are eliminated.
The United States, coached by English former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, will now take on Japan, runners-up in Group C, in Paris on Saturday in a repeat of the 2012 London Olympic final won by the USA.
Germany secured second place in Group B with a 4-1 win over Zambia in Saint-Etienne in which Lea Schueller scored twice and both Klara Buehl and Elisa Senss were also on target, with Barbra Banda grabbing a consolation.
Brazil are through to a quarter-final against France as a best third-placed side, despite going down 2-0 to World Cup holders Spain in Bordeaux in a game that will be best remembered for Marta's sending-off.
The 38-year-old Brazilian legend exited the pitch in tears after being shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time for a dangerous high tackle on Spain captain Olga Carmona.
She was inconsolable as she walked off the pitch in what could turn out to be her final act at an Olympic Games.
The multiple winner of the FIFA women's world player of the year award is appearing at her sixth Olympics and featured in the teams that won silver in 2004 and 2008.
Her hopes of appearing again in this tournament depend on whether Brazil make it through their quarter-final tie.
Athenea del Castillo tapped in to put already-qualified Spain ahead against Brazil, and Alexia Putellas curled in their second in the 17th minute of injury time.
Spain will now play Colombia in Lyon on Saturday.
Japan finished second in the group behind Spain after beating Nigeria 3-1 in Nantes, with Maika Hamano, Mina Tanaka and Hikaru Kitagawa scoring their goals, the latter from a fine free-kick. Jennifer Echegini replied for Nigeria.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From World
-
UK police brace for more violence after knife attack on kids sparks riot10 minutes ago
-
Meta shares rise as earnings top expectations10 minutes ago
-
Collins blasts 'insincere' Swiatek after bitter Olympics clash10 minutes ago
-
Magic Marchand bags two Olympic golds after gymnastics thriller1 hour ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns1 hour ago
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Hamas leader killing7 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children8 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children8 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns9 hours ago
-
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study10 hours ago
-
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Guterres horrified10 hours ago
-
Greek journalist's murder trial ends without convictions12 hours ago