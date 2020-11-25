UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Signs Deal To Procure 26,000 Doses Of Eli Lilly COVID-19 Treatment - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Canada Signs Deal to Procure 26,000 Doses of Eli Lilly COVID-19 Treatment - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Canada has signed a deal to procure 26,000 doses of Eli Lilly's investigational coronavirus antibody treatment called bamlanivimab, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Today, I can announce that we've signed a deal to secure up to 26,000 doses of a therapeutic drug from Eli Lilly, with options for thousands more," Trudeau said.

The US food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's coronavirus treatment at the start of November.

Trudeau also took the time to address the anticipated vaccine rollout in Canada, which has been the subject mixed messaging in recent days, with officials from varying levels of government projecting timelines about delivery.

"It is premature to start circling dates on a Calendar," Trudeau said, explaining that clinical trials are still ongoing, approvals have to be granted and a logistics plans has yet to be developed.

Trudeau bemoaned the lack of vaccine production facilities in Canada, shuttered years ago amid critical funding shortages, but added that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed this liability with other countries prioritizing their citizens ahead of exports abroad.

As of Tuesday, Canadian authorities have reported nearly 340,000 coronavirus cases and more than 11,500 virus-related deaths. There are more than 56,000 active cases across Canada, according to the country's public health agency.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Canada Justin Trudeau November From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

8 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

2 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

45 seconds ago

'Terrorist motives' probed after two hurt in Swiss ..

47 seconds ago

French parliament gives initial approval to contro ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.