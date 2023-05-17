WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Canada and South Korea have agreed to strengthen their cooperation on critical minerals and clean energy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said on Wednesday.

Trudeau is on his first official trip to South Korea from May 16-18. He will then depart for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 summit on May 19-21.

"As part of its Indo-Pacific Strategy, Canada will strengthen critical minerals, hydrogen, and clean energy sources, to continue positioning Canada as a responsible and reliable supplier. Given new opportunities presented by Korea's increased demand for critical minerals, Prime Minister Trudeau and President Yoon witnessed the signing of a new landmark Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Mineral Supply Chains, the Clean Energy Transition, and Energy Security," Trudeau's office said in a statement.

Trudeau also welcomed South Korea joining Canada's Global Carbon Pricing Challenge.

During the bilateral meeting, Trudeau and Yoon committed to developing a closer coordination on regional and international affairs, and deepening economic ties, the statement said.

The two highlighted the importance both countries place on energy security, democracy and the protection of human rights, the statement said, reaffirming their commitment to defend the so-called rules-based international order, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

Canada and South Korea also signed a Youth Mobility Agreement to increase work and travel opportunities for young Canadians and Koreans.