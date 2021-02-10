(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Canada early on Tuesday condemned the Shia rebel Houthi movement for attempts to advance towards the Yemeni province of Marib, accompanied by violent hostilities with the forces of the internationally recognized government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The unrest in the province broke last week and lasted for three days as the rebels tried to advance toward Marib's Sirwah district and reach a strategically important military camp where the governmental forces were located. Dozens of people later died or sustained injuries during the clashes.

"Canada condemns the recent Houthi attacks in Marib & Al-Jawf Governorates of Yemen.

We call on them to engage in the peace process in good faith & will continue to support efforts by UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths & the international community to bring the war in #Yemen to an end," the Canadian government tweeted.

Griffiths has also voiced concern over the resumption of the armed hostilities in Marib and urged warring sides to resort to a peaceful political resolution for the long-term conflict in Yemen.

Yemen has been plunged into the military conflict for over six years. A coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia have been attacking the positions of the Houthis.