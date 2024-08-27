Canada Slaps 100% Tariffs On Chinese Electric Vehicles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday 100 percent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports, matching US measures seeking to fend off a flood of Chinese state-subsidized cars into North America.
Accusing China -- one of the world's largest exporters of electric vehicles (EVs) -- of "not playing by the same rules as other countries" in areas such as environmental and labor standards, he also unveiled a 25 percent surtax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China.
The United States and the European Union have in recent months imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs of 100 percent and 38 percent, respectively.
Canada's auto manufacturing industry employs more than 125,000 people, and Ottawa has poured billions of Dollars into supporting its transition to electric vehicles, and firming up a domestic electric battery supply chain.
Its strategy -- which has enticed Goodyear Tire, Honda, Stellantis, Volkswagen and others with subsidies -- follows that of the United States, whose Inflation Reduction Act has provided a host of incentives for the green industry.
Ottawa has also blocked new Chinese investment in its critical minerals mining sector.
At a news conference in Halifax on Canada's Atlantic coast, Trudeau said Chinese EV overproduction and hefty state subsidies for its auto sector "requires us to take action.
"
"Unless we want to get in a race to the bottom, we have to stand up, and that's what we're doing," he said. In a statement, the government called the tariffs a response to "this extraordinary threat."
The EV surtax, on top of existing import duties of 6.1 percent, will be imposed from October 1 and target Chinese electric and certain hybrid passenger automobiles, trucks, buses and delivery vans.
Ottawa will also limit eligibility for EV incentives to those made in countries with which Canada has free trade deals, which would exclude China.
Its surtax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China will be effective from October 15.
Beijing's embassy, in response, raised its "strong dissatisfaction" over the new tariffs.
"This move is typical trade protectionism and politically motivated decision," a spokesperson said in a statement on the embassy's website.
"It will damage trade and economic cooperation between China and Canada, hurt the interests of Canadian consumers and enterprises (and) slow down the green transition process of Canada," they said.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela opposition candidate ignores second summons3 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
Oasis hometown abuzz after reunion tour announced4 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results4 hours ago
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'4 hours ago
-
Swiatek survives US Open wobble as Sinner, Alcaraz prepare to start5 hours ago
-
Markets tread water as traders eye US rate cut, Nvidia results5 hours ago
-
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women5 hours ago
-
Paramilitary shelling kills 20 in Sudan camp: committee7 hours ago
-
Army says Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza after 10 months7 hours ago
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'7 hours ago
-
Kyiv test fired 1st Ukraine-made ballistic missile: Zelensky9 hours ago