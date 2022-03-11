Canada slaps new sanctions on Russian oligarchs including Abramovich

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian oligarchs including Roman Abramovich in punishment for President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian oligarchs including Roman Abramovich in punishment for President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in Warsaw at the conclusion of a trip to Europe, Trudeau said the billionaire owner of Chelsea football club and four other individuals would "be prevented from dealings in Canada and their assets will be frozen." Canada is the second country to impose sanctions on Abramovich after Britain did so on Thursday.

Abramovich also owns shares in the British multinational firm Evraz which among other things runs steel plants in Canada.

Trudeau said Canada is slapping sanctions on 32 entities working in the Russian defense sector and five current or former Russian senior officials "and associates of the regime who are complicit in President Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country." They include Abramovich.

These are the latest in a series of Canadian sanctions against Russia since the invasion began on February 24.

While in Poland, Trudeau also announced Can$50 million ($40 million) in humanitarian aid for Ukraine and Can$117 million for a program to take in Ukrainian refugees.