UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Spends On Infrastructure To Boost Jobs, Cut CO2 Emissions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:07 AM

Canada spends on infrastructure to boost jobs, cut CO2 emissions

Canada announced billions of dollars in spending on infrastructure projects Thursday that will support a transition to a low-carbon economy during pandemic recovery and create 60,000 jobs over three years

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Canada announced billions of dollars in spending on infrastructure projects Thursday that will support a transition to a low-carbon economy during pandemic recovery and create 60,000 jobs over three years.

The government's nascent Canada Infrastructure Bank will oversee the spending, which totals Can$10 billion (US$7.5 billion) and is meant to fund electric buses, renewable power generation and building retrofits.

It is hoped the projects will also attract private investment.

"Families and businesses want to locate and build where they know infrastructure is modern, clean and resilient," Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna told a news conference.

"And Canada has an excellent opportunity to be the low-carbon economy that global investors beat a path to if we keep making smart choices right now," she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government last week said it would aim to beat its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Paris Agreement, Ottawa committed to slash CO2 emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The infrastructure money will also go to connect about 750,000 homes and small businesses to broadband in underserved communities and to irrigate 700,000 more acres (283,300 hectares) of land to allow Canadian farmers to produce more food.

Related Topics

Canada Bank Ottawa Paris Justin Trudeau Money Gas Government Agreement Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

2 minutes ago

Jailed former IMF boss Rato moved to semi-open reg ..

2 minutes ago

Food prices in Sudan triple over past year: UN

2 minutes ago

India Voices Concern About Situation in Nagorno-Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

1 hour ago

Shelling wreaks destruction in small Karabakh town ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.