Canada Starts Seizure of $26Mln in Assets of Russian Tycoon Abramovich - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Canada has commenced the seizure of $26 million in assets from Granite Capital Holdings Ltd. owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada will seize and pursue the forfeiture of US $26 million from Granite Capital Holdings Ltd., a company owned by Roman Abramovich�a Russian oligarch sanctioned under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations," Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.