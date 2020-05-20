Canada Statement on Crimea Part of Flawed Meddling Policy That Must Stop - Russian Embassy

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Ottawa's allegations regarding the treatment of Crimean Tatars is part of a flawed policy of meddling in Russia's internal affairs that must be stopped, the Russian Embassy in Canada said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Canada's foreign ministry in a statement marked the 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars to other regions of the Soviet Union and expressed concerns over the current treatment of Mejlis (an extremist organization banned in Russia).

"Global Affairs Canada's statement deplorably follows basic anti-Russia narrative denying [that] Crimea is Russia... [a] failed and deeply flawed policy of meddling that should be stopped," the embassy said via Twitter.

The embassy also said it was deplorable for Canada to push unproven allegations to sow discord among the Crimean people who overwhelmingly exercised their will to unite with Russia.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the referendum, held in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law, and the rights of all peoples on the peninsula are respected.