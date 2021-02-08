Canada Stays Deportation Proceedings Against Ex-Nazi Oberlander - Immigration Board
Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:00 PM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) A Canadian court has stayed the deportation proceedings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander, an Immigration and Refugee board representative said on Monday, moments before admissibility hearings were set to begin.
The representative said that a court order has stayed the proceedings and canceled the admissibility hearing scheduled for Monday.