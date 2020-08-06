UrduPoint.com
Canada Strikes Deal With Pfizer, Moderna For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates - Minister

Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:04 AM

The Canadian government has entered into an agreement with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna to procure doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccines, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said on Wednesday

"The Government of Canada has entered into agreements with Pfizer and Moderna to secure millions of doses of their vaccine candidates," Anand said during a press briefing.

Anand did not specify the exact number of doses nor the cost of the contract, citing ongoing negotiations with multiple suppliers.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains added that the government is allotting $42 million and just over $2 million for two Canadian firms developing a vaccine candidate.

There are a number vaccine candidates against COVID-19 under development globally, although none have been approved for use, as of yet.

Anand noted that any vaccine would be subject to Health Canada approval before being rolled out.

