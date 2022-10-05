Canada 'Strongly Condemns' Recent North Korean Missile Launches - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Canadian government has issued a strong condemnation of North Korea's recent intermediate-ballistic missile launches, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

"Canada strongly condemns North Korea's reckless missile launches, which threaten peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Joly said on Tuesday.

Ottawa feels concerned about Pyongyang's intermediate-ballistic missiles launched earlier today, which flew over Japan, the statement added.

Joly said that North-Korea "needlessly" escalated tensions in the region and violated numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

She called for Pyongyang to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

In the early hours of October 4, North Korea launched a ballistic missile which flew over the territory of Japan. Tokyo urged residents of Hokkaido and Honshu to seek shelter as its destination was unclear.

The missile which flew at a maximum speed of Mach 17, ultimately landed 3,000 km away from the coasts of Japan, in the Pacific Ocean.

Widespread condemnation surged from the incident, with the US and its allies condemning Pyongyang, and calling for an emergency meeting over DPRK missile launch at the UN Security Council, scheduled for October 5.