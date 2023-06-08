UrduPoint.com

Canada 'Strongly' Condemns The Destruction Of Ukraine's Kakhovka Dam - Global Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Canada 'Strongly' Condemns the Destruction of Ukraine's Kakhovka Dam - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Ottawa "strongly" condemned the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plan (HPP) in Ukraine's region of Kherson, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

The statement was jointly issued by Minister of Global Affairs Melanie Joly and Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan.

"Canada strongly condemns the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Kherson region of Ukraine. This will have significant impacts on the country's energy infrastructure and the lives of thousands of Ukrainians," the ministry's statement reads.

Without explicitly accusing Moscow of being responsible of the events at Kakhovka HPP, the statement added that the destruction of the dam is an additional proof that Russia special military operation in Ukraine is having catastrophic consequences, while being a "grave breach" of international peace and security.

Canada expressed its concerns over the current situation, notably amid reports that the disaster is likely to worsen in the coming hours due to the continued rising of water levels, forcing further evacuations of thousands of Ukrainians in addition to those who have already left, the statement continued.

Additional concerns were expressed over the flooding of agricultural lands which could increase the pressures on food security, the statement said, and over the impacts lowering water levels could have on the cooling operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Tuesday over the shelling of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson Region. The attack partially collapsed the power plant and released floodwaters that have been washing away the dam, inundating nearby villages and towns and prompting the evacuation of 1,500 people from Russia-controlled territories.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Canada Nuclear Dam Ottawa Kherson From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

1 hour ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

1 hour ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

2 hours ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

2 hours ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral ties ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.