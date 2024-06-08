Open Menu

Canada Stun Ireland For Maiden T20 World Cup Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Canada stun Ireland for maiden T20 World Cup win

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Canada won their first-ever Twenty20 World Cup match with a stunning 12-run victory against Ireland in a Group A game in New York on Friday.

Defending a target of just 138, the non-Test nation bowled and fielded expertly to hold Ireland to 125-7 from their full 20 overs.

From 26-0, Ireland lost six wickets for 33 runs as they slumped to 59-6.

George Dockrell (30 not out) and Mark Adair (34) revived Irish hopes during a partnership of 62 in seven overs.

The seventh-wicket duo reduced the target to 17 off the last six balls.

But Canada paceman Jeremy Gordon held his nerve superbly, conceding just three runs and dismissing Adair with the second ball of the 20th over when he held a skyed caught and bowled chance.

The 37-year-old Guyana-born Gordon finished with fine figures of 2-16 from his maximum four overs.

Canada themselves had been struggling to 53-4 after losing the toss before a key stand of 75 in 10 overs between Barbados-born left-hander Nicholas Kirton (49) and Shreyas Movva (37) helped take them to a total of 137-7.

Victory meant Canada bounced back from an opening defeat by the USA.

But this result was Ireland's second successive loss at this tournament following an eight-wicket reverse against India.

Andrew Balbirnie (17) and Lorcan Tucker (10) were the only Ireland top-order batsmen to reach double figures, with skipper Paul Stirling sparking the collapse when he skyed Gordon to wicketkeeper Movva.

Canada's admirable fielding display was exemplified when Curtis Campher was brilliantly caught in the deep by Aaron Johnson following a mis-hook off Dilon Heyliger (2-18).

Earlier, Barry McCarthy was the pick of Ireland's attack with 2-24.

Kirton was especially impressive in hitting 16 off one Craig Young over, including two fine straight sixes. But his 35-ball innings ended when he gloved a rising McCarthy delivery to short fine leg.

