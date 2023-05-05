UrduPoint.com

Canada Summons China Ambassador Over Alleged Targeting Of Lawmaker, Mulls Expulsion - Joly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Canada Summons China Ambassador Over Alleged Targeting of Lawmaker, Mulls Expulsion - Joly

Canada summoned Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu over the alleged role of an embassy diplomat in targeting a Canadian lawmaker behind a parliamentary motion to label Beijing's treatment of Uighurs as genocide, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday, noting that Ottawa is considering expulsion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Canada summoned Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu over the alleged role of an embassy diplomat in targeting a Canadian lawmaker behind a parliamentary motion to label Beijing's treatment of Uighurs as genocide, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday, noting that Ottawa is considering expulsion.

Earlier this week, media reported that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service said that Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong and his family were allegedly targeted by the Chinese government after he sponsored a motion to accuse China of genocide against Uighurs.

"My deputy minister right now is meeting with the Chinese ambassador and summoning him, and that's why also we're assessing different options, including the expulsion of diplomats," Joly said before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee.

The government needs to assess the consequences related to the potential expulsion of Chinese diplomatic personnel, Joly continued, noting the importance of taking a decision that would suit Canada's economic and diplomatic interests.

Joly referred to the "lessons learned" by Canada when China imprisoned the two Michaels (Spavor and Kovrig) on espionage charges, a move seen as politically motivated in Ottawa, and Beijing's response to the detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

The embassy, when contacted by Sputnik, said they will provide an update if they have any further information on the issue.

