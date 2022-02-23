Canada Summons Russian Ambassador Following DPR, LNR Recognition - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ottawa has summoned Russia's ambassador to Canada after Moscow recognized the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.

"I have directed my Deputy Minister to summon the Russia Ambassador to explain Russia's continued aggression, violation of international law, and disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty," Joly said in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

Joly vowed to impose severe sanctions in response to the move and reiterated that Ottawa's support for Ukraine.