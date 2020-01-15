Canada Supports Efforts to Return Iran to Nuclear Deal - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Canada strongly supports international efforts to pressure Iran to recommit to the implementation of the nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

"Canada strongly supports the diplomatic engagement of France, Germany and the United Kingdom in pressing Iran to respect its commitments under the agreement, including through activating the Dispute Resolution Mechanism," Champagne said on Tuesday. "We believe that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), when fully implemented, is the best way to restrict Iran's ability to attain nuclear weapons capability and urge Iran to immediately restore its full commitments to the JCPOA."

Earlier, Germany, France and the UK said in a joint statement that they were left with no choice but to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 deal, given Iran's reduction of its JCPOA obligations, an "unacceptable" decision according to Moscow sources.

On January 5, Iran announced the abandonment of its final limitations on the JCPOA and said that Iran had no more restrictions regarding its nuclear program development. Meanwhile, Tehran aims to continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and is ready to resume the implementation of its commitments in case the United States lifts sanctions and respects interests of Iran envisaged in the nuclear deal.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.