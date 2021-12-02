UrduPoint.com

Canada Supports Russia's Sustainability Goals In Arctic Council - Ambassador

Canada Supports Russia's Sustainability Goals in Arctic Council - Ambassador

Canada supports Russia in its "ambitious" program for the chairmanship in the Arctic Council focused on joint approaches to sustainable development of the Arctic, Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Canada supports Russia in its "ambitious" program for the chairmanship in the Arctic Council focused on joint approaches to sustainable development of the Arctic, Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire said on Thursday.

"Russia is the current chairman. It has a very ambitious program and we are delighted to support it. We are trying to identify strategic areas of mutual interests. Canada and Russia have a lot of similarities and synergy in priorities in the Arctic," LeClaire said at the Arctic: Today and the Future forum.

The Arctic Council, which was set up in 1996, brings together eight nations - Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. Countries take turns in the two-year chairmanship. Russia's chairmanship began on May 20.

As the new Chair, Moscow announced that its four key priorities would be enhancing the sustainability and resilience of Arctic communities, taking steps to combat the impact of climate change, promoting sustainable socio-economic development in the region, and strengthening the Arctic Council's governance.

