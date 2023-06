(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canada supports Ukraine's eventual accession to NATO when conditions allow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Canada supports Ukraine's eventual accession to NATO when conditions allow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"In regards to Ukraine, Canada, for one, has always supported Ukraine's eventual accession to NATO when conditions allow," Trudeau said during a press conference in Iceland.

Trudeau is currently in Iceland to attend the Nordic prime ministers' annual meeting from June 25-26.