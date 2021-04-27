UrduPoint.com
Canada Supports Use Of Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine, Will Add Blood Clot Warning- Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:30 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The benefits of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals outweigh its risks, but a blood clot warning has been added to the product label, Canada' health department and regulator said.

"Cases of rare blood clotting events reported in the US after immunization with the Janssen vaccine are similar to those reported after the AstraZeneca vaccine," Health Canada said in a statement via Twitter on Monday. "As a result, the Janssen product label has been updated to inform Canadians about the signs and symptoms of possible side effects, and when to seek prompt medical attention after vaccination."

"Health Canada continues to consider the benefits of vaccination to outweigh these very rare potential risks, and supports the use of the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines in Canada," the statement said.

