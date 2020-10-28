UrduPoint.com
Canada Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Nearly 223,000 Cases Reported - Health Agencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Canada has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths and 222,000 cases, provincial health agencies reported.

A combined 28 new deaths in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec pushed Canada's tally to 10,001, according to data released by provincial health agencies on Tuesday.

A cumulative new 2,691 COVID-19 infections in the four provinces along with British Columbia and Saskatchewan, brought the national tally to 222,904.

Canadian officials and health authorities have urged vigilance and caution as the country remains mired in the second wave of the deadly pandemic.

