Canada Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Exceeds 8,250

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Newly released COVID-19 data from the Canadian province of Ontario indicates that the country's infection total has surpassed 100,000 cases.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 173 new cases that pushed Canada's COVID-19 tally to 100,026, while the country's death toll stands at 8,257.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 54,263 - and 5,298 deaths. The province of Ontario comes second with 32,917 confirmed cases and 2,553 fatalities.

Laboratories across Canada have tested more than 2.25 million people as of July 17 and 62,237 - or 62 percent - of infected individuals have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Thursday, more than 8.38 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 449,000 have died, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.