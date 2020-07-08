UrduPoint.com
Canada Surpasses 106,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Exceeds 8,700 - Health Agencies

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Newly released for the novel coronavirus in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec indicate that the total number of infections for the whole of Canada has surpassed 106,000 cases.

On Tuesday, there were an additional 112 new cases in Ontario and 60 new cases in Quebec, pushing Canada's tally to 106,107.

A combined 15 new virus-related fatalities in the two provinces raised Canada's death toll to 8,708.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 55,997 - and 5,590 deaths. The province of Ontario comes second with 36,060 confirmed cases and 2,691 fatalities.

