Canada Surpasses 110,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Exceeds 8,850 - Health Agencies

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Newly released data on novel coronavirus cases in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec indicate that the total number of infections for the whole of Canada has surpassed 110,000 cases.

On Tuesday, there were an 135 new cases in Ontario and 150 new cases in Quebec, pushing Canada's tally to 110,723.

A combined three new virus-related fatalities in the two provinces raised Canada's death toll to 8,855.

Laboratories across Canada have tested more than 3.5 million people as of July 19 and 97,051 - or 88 percent - of infected individuals have recovered.

Despite vastly improved conditions, Canadian public health officials have expressed concern about the recent spike in novel coronavirus cases across the country.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo told reporters on Friday that the daily average of new cases rose to an average of 350 over the last week, up from an average of 300 observed in early July. More than 430 cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

Njoo attributed the spike to people attending parties, nightclubs and bars as well as to the fact that a growing number of young adults under the age of 40 contracting the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, more than 14.5 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 607,000 have died, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.