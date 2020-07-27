Canada Surpasses 114,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Exceeds 8,890 - Health Agencies

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Newly released data on COVID-19 cases in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec indicate that the total number of infections for the whole country has surpassed 114,000 cases.

On Monday, there were an additional 119 reported new cases in Ontario and 145 in Quebec, pushing Canada's tally to 114,175.

One new virus-related fatality in the province of Ontario raised Canada's death toll to 8,891.

Laboratories across Canada have tested more than 3.8 million people as of July 26 and 99,355 - or 87 percent - of infected individuals have recovered.

Despite a significant decline in cases since the peak of the pandemic in May, Canadian public health officials have expressed concern about the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Canada's weekly COVID-19 infection rate has increased by more than 78 percent since early July, according to data provided by public health officials last week.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam highlighted the growing number cases among young Canadian adults under the age of 40, attributed to increasing attendance of social gatherings such as parties, nightclubs and bars.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, more than 16.3 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 650,000 have died, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.