Canada Surpasses 115,000 COVID-19 Cases - Health Agencies

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has surpassed 115,000 with more than 8,900 deaths, government data revealed on Wednesday.

169 new cases in Quebec and 76 in Ontario pushed Canada's tally to 115,239, according to data released by provincial health agencies.

A combined three new virus-related fatalities in the two provinces raised Canada's death toll to 8,915.

Laboratories across Canada have tested more than 3.8 million people as of July 28 and 100,134 - or 87 percent - of infected individuals have recovered.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam highlighted the growing number cases among young Canadian adults under the age of 40, attributed to increasing attendance of social gatherings such as parties, nightclubs and bars.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, more than 16.7 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 661,000 have died, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.