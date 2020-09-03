Canada Surpasses 130,000 COVID-19 Cases, 9,135 Deaths Reported - Health Agencies

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has surpassed 130,000 with 9,135 deaths reported, government data revealed on Thursday

A combined 319 new cases in Ontario and Quebec pushed Canada's tally to 130,242, according to data released by provincial health agencies.

According to Canada's public health agency, there are 5,738 active cases throughout the country.

Laboratories across Canada have tested more than 5.5 million people as of September 2 and 115,050 - or 88 percent - of infected individuals have recovered.