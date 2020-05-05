Canada Surpasses 60,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 3,800 - Health Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) now stands at 60,772, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll ticked up to 3,854 on Monday, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 32,623 - and 2,280 deaths. Nevertheless, Quebec has begun reopening parts of the economy as of today.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, in excess of 3.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of more than 250,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.