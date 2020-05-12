UrduPoint.com
Canada Surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 Cases, 5,000 Deaths - Health Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 70,342, Public Health Agency data revealed on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 70,342, Public Health Agency data revealed on Tuesday.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose by 3 percent to 5,049, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 38,469 - and 3,013 deaths.

Ontario trails with 20,907 confirmed cases and 1,725 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, in excess of 4.2 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of more than 287,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

