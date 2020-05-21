UrduPoint.com
Canada Surpasses 80,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 6,000 Deaths - Health Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus grew by 1,443 cases in 24 hours to 80,555 on Thursday, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19- related death toll rose by 2.5 percent to 6,062, following two days of percent growth bellow 1 percent, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 44,775 - and 3,718 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 24,187 confirmed cases and 1,993 COVID-19-related fatalities.

To date, 1,369,734 Canadians have been tested for the deadly disease with 5.9 percent testing positive.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Thursday, in excess of 5 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 329,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

