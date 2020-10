Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ottawa has suspended export permits to Turkey amid allegations Canadian military equipment is being used in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Monday

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Global Affairs Canada is looking into allegations that Azerbaijan forces are using Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones equipped with Canadian-made L3Harris WESCAM target acquisition sensors.

"In line with Canada's robust export control regime and due to the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation," Champagne said.