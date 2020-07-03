UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Suspends Extradition With Hong Kong To Protest China Security Law

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:51 PM

Canada suspends extradition with Hong Kong to protest China security law

Canada on Friday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong to protest the sweeping new national security law China has enacted in the financial hub

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Canada on Friday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong to protest the sweeping new national security law China has enacted in the financial hub.

Canada is also halting exports of sensitive military gear to Hong Kong and updating its travel advisory so Canadians traveling there will know how the law might affect them, the foreign ministry said.

"Canada is a firm believer in the one-country, two-system framework," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, referring to the semi-autonomous model adopted after Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Exports China Canada Hong Kong Hub Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

Alliance in Crisis as France Quits NATO's Naval Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to give priority to development of Balochista ..

2 minutes ago

WHO provides PCR machine to Khyber Teaching Hospit ..

2 minutes ago

Prince Andrew under fresh scrutiny after Maxwell a ..

2 minutes ago

Extraordinary prosecutor to investigate meetings b ..

2 minutes ago

Five city streets containing 03 private-sector he ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.