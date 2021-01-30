Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico and Caribbean, Tightens COVID-19 Entry Requirements

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Canada and its major national airlines are suspending service to Mexico and the Caribbean to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, subsequently announcing a host of additional entry requirements in a bid to further discourage international travel to the country.

"The government and Canada's main airlines have agreed to suspend service to sun destinations right away. Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat are cancelling air service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting this Sunday up until April 30," Trudeau told reporters.

Return flights for those who remain in the affected countries are being arranged, Trudeau said.

As part of the measures, all incoming international passenger flights must land at one of country's four main international airports located in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver effective February 3.

In addition to having to produce a negative coronavirus test to board their flight, passengers inbound to Canada will soon be required to test for the disease upon landing in Canada after which they will be placed in a government-designated hotel while awaiting the test results at their own expense, which is expected to exceed $1,565.

Those who test negative for the disease will be allowed to spend the rest of the 14-day quarantine period at home, while those who test positive will be transferred to a state isolation facility.

The plan is already being met with backlash, with the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) saying that hotel quarantine plan is violates citizen's rights to mobility.

"Our Charter explicitly protects the right of Canadians to enter, remain in and leave Canada. Imposing these quarantine prison hotels is a clear violation of the right of Canadians to enter their own country," CCF Litigation Director, Christine Van Geyn said in a statement.

Trudeau added that his government plans to require a negative test result at the land border with United States in the near future as well.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that the government is working on an aid package for the airline industry that has been battered by restrictive measures throughout the pandemic.