Canada Suspends Flights To Mexico, Caribbean Countries Until April 30 - Trudeau

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:44 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Canada and its major national airlines are suspending service to Mexico and the Caribbean to halt the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"The government and Canada's main airlines have agreed to suspend service to sun destinations right away.

Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat are cancelling air service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting this Sunday up until April 30," Trudeau told reporters.

